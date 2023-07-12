State Vows To Improve Heat Warnings: As California braces for its most intense and prolonged heat wave of the year, state officials are investing in new methods to warn residents of the dangers of soaring temperatures. On Tuesday, California launched the $20 million “Heat Ready CA” campaign to improve outreach, advertising, and communication efforts. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more environmental health news.

Cedars-Sinai Faces Federal Civil Rights Investigation: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is being investigated over how the Los Angeles hospital treats Black women who give birth there, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed. The investigation comes after allegations of racism emerged in the years after the death of Kira Dixon Johnson. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.