San Francisco Needs More Monkeypox Vaccine, City Supervisor Urges: San Francisco's LGBTQ+ community, led by a city supervisor, is calling on the federal government to step up distribution of monkeypox vaccines. "Gay and bisexual men are once again being failed by our federal government," Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Hospitals Protest Health Care Wage Hike: A coalition of Los Angeles hospitals and other health facilities launched a campaign Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ordinance boosting the minimum wage for thousands of health care workers to $25 per hour, saying the law will have a harmful effect on medical care across the city. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Coronavirus

San Francisco Chronicle: BA.2.75 COVID Variant Is Spreading In The Bay Area. Can It Evade Immunity?

The omicron coronavirus strain continues to spawn highly infectious subvariants, and the latest one gaining ground, known as BA.2.75, has already shown up in the Bay Area. While BA.5 is currently the dominant subvariant worldwide, BA.2.75 has turned up in at least a dozen countries since it was first detected in May in India, where it is driving a new surge. (Hwang, 7/12)

Sacramento Bee: California COVID-19 Deaths And Hospitalizations Rise With Highly Contagious Variant

Coronavirus activity remains on a steep rise in California, with COVID-19 infection and hospital numbers surging as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron spreads across the country. (McGough, 7/12)

East Bay Times: Stunning Spread Of BA.5 Subvariant Shows Why This California COVID Wave Is Different

With California suffering through another intense coronavirus wave, the stunning proliferation of the BA.5 subvariant is becoming a growing focus of scientific scrutiny, with experts saying it may replicate itself far more effectively than earlier versions of omicron. (7/12)

Sacramento Bee: What New BA.5 Subvariant Means For COVID Vaccinations In CA

The new BA.5 is one of the “worst” subvariants circulating the country, infecting even those who have immunity from previous infections and vaccines. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, called the new subvariant “the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen” in an online post in June. He cited its advanced ability to escape immunity and high transmission, in contrast to the original omicron and its family variants, including BA.2 and BA.4. (Truong, 7/13)

Stat: Citing Omicron BA.5 Risks, White House Recommends Covid-19 Boosters

The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the public to strengthen their protections against Covid-19, noting that the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron has become the dominant strain in the country. (Joseph, 7/12)

Reuters: U.S. Deaths From Antibiotic Resistant 'Superbugs' Rose 15% In 2020

U.S. deaths from bacteria resistant to antibiotics, also known as 'superbugs', jumped 15% in 2020 as the drugs were widely dispensed to treat COVID-19 and fight off bacterial infections during long hospitalizations, enabling the bugs to evolve, a U.S. government report said on Tuesday. Hospital-acquired bacterial infections also rose more than 15% in 2020 from 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. (Mishra, 7/12)