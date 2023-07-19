Heat Wave To Bring Dangerous Air Quality To LA: The heat wave baking Southern California not only raises the risk of wildfires and heat-related illness but could bring another hardship: bad air quality. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Scroll down for more heat, air, and water quality news.

Southern California In Top 10 For Alzheimer's In US: Southern California is a hot zone for Alzheimer’s disease, with four local counties already reporting some of the nation’s highest numbers of people diagnosed with the disease and demographic factors suggesting a flood of new patients is coming in future decades, according to a recent report by the Alzheimer’s Association. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.