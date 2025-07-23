More Than 6 Months After Wildfires, Another Victim Is Found: A 19th victim of the Eaton fire has been found in Altadena, bringing the total death toll to 31. Like all but one of the victims of the Eaton fire, this person died west of North Lake Avenue, which served as a dividing line between those who received evacuation alerts before the flames arrived and those who did not. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Plus: New air pollution monitors are launched to measure the Palisades fire burn.

San Francisco Approves Budget After Months Of Wrangling: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday gave final approval to Mayor Daniel Lurie’s $15.9 billion budget, which closes an $800 million budget deficit by slashing spending. As part of the deal, Lurie received more power in determining how to spend revenue from Prop C, a 2018 tax increase to fund homelessness initiatives. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

