Homeless Camp Cleanups Have No Long-Term Effect, Study Finds: Within a month or two, the number of homeless residents went back up to the former level, a study by Rand Corp. has found. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

Hot Pavement Injuries Increasing: Twelve people so far this summer have been treated for injuries related to hot pavement at the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center at UC Davis. The numbers have been increasing in recent years, a spokeswoman said. A recent New York Times analysis found much of Sacramento’s land surface exceeds 120 degrees on hot days. Read more from CapRadio.

