Covered California Premiums To Rise In 2024: Monthly health insurance premiums for roughly 1.7 million people in California will go up an average of 9.6% next year — the largest increase in five years — but state officials said many consumers won’t feel those hikes because taxpayers will pay for them. Read more from CalMatters, The Sacramento Bee, and the AP.

West Nile Found In Palo Alto and Stanford: The Santa Clara County Vector Control District is set to spray parts of Palo Alto and Stanford after mosquitoes there tested positive for West Nile Virus. Read more from The Mercury News.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.