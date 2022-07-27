Bay Area Monkeypox Numbers Rising: With monkeypox cases continuing to trend upward across the Bay Area and the rest of the country, many epidemiologists believe it’s only a matter of time before the virus that has primarily circulated within the LGBTQ community spreads to the general population. Read more from the Bay Area News Group.

California BA.5 Infection Rates Seem To Be Improving: California's BA.5 surge may have peaked, with new cases trending down, according to state data analyzed by The Chronicle. The state reported an average of 43 new daily cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, down from 49 per 100,000 two weeks ago. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

