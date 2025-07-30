Hospice Workers Hold One-Day Strike: Frustrated by delays in securing their first union contract nearly two years after organizing, workers at one of the Bay Area’s oldest hospice care organizations, Hospice East Bay, went on a one-day strike Tuesday. Read more from KQED.

SF Puts Moratorium On Homeless Shelters In Some Areas: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a moratorium on all new homeless shelters or behavioral health facilities in the Tenderloin and South of Market in an effort to better spread those services throughout the city. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

