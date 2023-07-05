What's Next For Single-Payer Push?: Democratic leaders and advocates who are looking to transform the current complex health care system are divided on their approach. On one side, a coalition of health, labor and civil rights advocacy groups is standing behind Senate Bill 770, which seeks an incremental path toward “unified financing,” where a statewide system would pay for health care for all residents. On the other side, the California nurses union, a longtime driving force behind the single-payer movement, opposes Wiener’s bill, arguing it could derail its own legislation, Assembly Bill 1690. Read more from CalMatters.

California's Opioid Plan Already Getting An Update: The rise of the veterinary tranquilizer xylazine has Gov. Gavin Newsom worried and underscores the challenge government officials face in trying to combat addiction and the fast-changing world of underground drug dealing. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.