‘A Herculean Task’: San Francisco Schools Unlikely To Reopen By Mid-August: It looks increasingly likely that few, if any, San Francisco students will be back full-time in classrooms this fall, but families won’t know for sure until the end of July -- less than three weeks before the scheduled first day of school. Reopening to all students will be virtually impossible by Aug. 17, given staffing and facilities challenges as well as shortfalls in funding to hire the necessary custodians and nurses and in critical supplies like soap and hand sanitizer, administrators and community members involved in the planning process told the San Francisco Chronicle. Alida Fisher, a parent of three city students and a community member on the district’s logistics committee, said that based on current conditions, there is no way that all students will be back in class in mid-August. “It’s an impossible task. It’s a herculean task,” she said. “I just don’t think we’ve got the human capital and the human capacity to do it.” Read more from Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Take Safety Precautions Seriously In Yolo County — Or Face A $10,000 Fine: With coronavirus cases rising, Yolo County on Tuesday passed an urgency ordinance giving county code officers the authority to fine businesses up to $10,000 for refusing to comply with state and county safety measures, including not requiring patrons to wear masks and allowing indoor dining. The ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, is the first such crackdown by a county in the Sacramento region. “The recent rapid spike ... necessitates an increase in enforcement,” said Gary Sandy, chair of the county Board of Supervisors. The board voted 5-0 Tuesday to set up the fine system. Read more from Tony Bizjak of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.