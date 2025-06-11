‘Less Lethal’ Weapons Reportedly Used In Protests Could Prove Costly For Los Angeles: There are reports that the LAPD is using rubber bullets against protesters, but it could end up costing the city: In March 2023, a federal jury awarded $375,000 to a man shot in the face with a rubber bullet by an LAPD officer during a May 2020 protest. Read more from Newsweek. Plus: WIRED explains how rubber bullets and tear gas affect the human body.

Detained Guatemalan Man Says ICE Isn't Properly Treating His Cancer: When Immigration and Customs Enforcement took José — whose last name is not being identified — into its custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego in January, he told medical staff that he had colon cancer. Since then, "They have ignored me,” José said in Spanish. A spokesman for the private prison company that operates the facility, however, said José is being regularly monitored. Read more from Beyond the Border.

