San Diego Bans Homeless From Camping In Public: After nearly 10 hours of public discussion, the San Diego City Council voted 5-4 late Tuesday to make it illegal to camp citywide if shelter beds are available, and anytime, regardless of shelter availability, near schools, parks, transit hubs, and along waterways. The vote is a big win for Mayor Todd Gloria. Read more from inewsource and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep scrolling for more news about California's homelessness crisis.

SF Will Pay $2.2M To Settle Second Lawsuit Over Laguna Honda ‘Misconduct’: San Francisco agreed Tuesday to settle the second of three lawsuits stemming from a shocking patient abuse scandal at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in 2019. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

