5-Day Strike Will Shutter Most Of Children’s Hospital Oakland: Health care workers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland plan to begin a five-day strike today over what they say are cuts in take-home pay under new union contracts slated to take effect in July. The hospital system’s outpatient locations — in Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Brentwood, and Emeryville — will largely be closed to in-person activities such as appointments and procedures. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Debate Over Roadways Could Force Closure Of Rural Hospital: Glenn Medical Center, a 25-bed hospital in the rural agricultural town of Willows, north of Sacramento, is about to lose its “critical access” title because of a dispute over a requirement that hospitals must be more than a 35-mile drive on primary roads from the next nearest hospital. Depending on which route you take, it’s either 32 miles or 35.7 miles. Read more from CalMatters.

The Daily Edition will not be published Thursday in observance of Juneteenth. Look for it again in your inbox on Friday.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.