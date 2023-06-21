SF City Attorney Has ‘Significant Concerns’ About US News’ Hospital Rankings: San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu on Tuesday accused U.S. News & World Report of pushing shoddy data on hospital quality at the expense of unsuspecting patients. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling to read the rankings.

Governor Details How He’ll Fund Mental Health Care Plan: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his plan Tuesday to build housing for people with mental illness and addiction using $4.68 billion in new bond funding and some existing revenue from the state’s mental health services tax. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Sacramento Bee .

U.S. News & World Report: Best Hospitals: U.S. News Hospital Rankings And Ratings US News Best Hospitals lists the top hospitals in the country in various medical specialties, such as cancer and orthopedics, as well as procedures and conditions, including hip and knee replacement. Find ranked hospitals by state, region, and metro area.

USA Today: Best Hospitals For Kids: US News Releases Rankings Amid Legal Scrutiny U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings for the country’s top children’s hospitals Wednesday, a day after a scathing letter criticized the media company for its annual rating system. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu alleged U.S. News’ rankings system is fraught with bias, questionable methodology and undisclosed financing, according to a letter obtained by USA TODAY Tuesday. Chiu said the letter is "more than a heads up." (Rodriguez, 6/21)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Dealmaking Slows In 2023: PwC Report Inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about changes to government heath programs could drag healthcare dealmaking in 2023, despite renewed interest in hospital and physician groups, according to an analysis the consulting firm PwC published Tuesday. (Tepper, 6/20)

NBC News: Anxiety Screening Recommended For All Adults Under 65, Panel Says All young and middle-age adults should be screened regularly for anxiety and depression, even if they don't have symptoms, an influential public health group said Tuesday. While the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended doctors assess patients for depression since 2002, it is the first time the group has advocated for routine screening of anxiety in adults. Pregnant women and those who gave birth within the past year were highlighted as people who should be screened. (Edwards, 6/20)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Calling For Backup: Why Respite Care Is A Necessary Solution For Caregiving Burnout For years, whenever her mother asked who would care for her as she grew older, City Heights resident Teresa McInerney always happily volunteered. (Mapp, 6/20)

Capitol Weekly: Measure Tackling Ambulance Surprise Billing Moving Through The Legislature When his teen son had a seizure, Irvine resident Chuck Bock called for an ambulance to rush him to the hospital. While his son fortunately recovered, Bock was shocked a short while later to get a bill for $1,600 for the two-mile ambulance ride. He was fully insured by Blue Cross/Blue Shield and was stunned to realize that the health insurance company didn’t cover ambulance service. (Renner, 6/20)

CapRadio: Sacramento Voters Approved A Ban On Homeless Encampments Last Fall. Here’s Why The City Has Been Slow To Enforce It. Six months after Sacramento’s voter-approved ban on homeless encampments went into effect, supporters and critics of Measure O say the controversial new city law has done little to improve the crisis on streets. Some are hopeful that will change. Still, the lack of early progress is striking: City officials said they have yet to clear a single encampment, issued only one citation and connected just 55 people to shelter under the measure from January through May, the first five months for which the city has tracked data. (Nichols, 6/21)

CalMatters: Income Loss, Rent Drove CA Homeless Growth: Survey Losing income is the No. 1 reason Californians end up homeless – and the vast majority of them say a subsidy of as little as $300 a month could have kept them off the streets. That’s according to a new study out of UC San Francisco that provides the most comprehensive look yet at California’s homeless crisis. (Kendall, 6/20)

KQED: Lack Of Affordable Housing Is Driving Older Californians Into Homelessness With modern home prices out of reach for many California residents on fixed incomes, older adults have become the fastest-growing segment of the unhoused population across the state, according to new research released Tuesday from UCSF. California makes up 30% of the nation’s unhoused population and is home to half of all the country’s unsheltered population, according to the landmark study, which looks at how people in the Golden State become unhoused, experience homelessness, and exit homelessness. Nearly half of all unhoused adults in the study were age 50 or older, and Black and Native American residents were “dramatically overrepresented,” the study shows. (Johnson, 6/20)

East Bay Times: Summer Warning: Prolonged Breath Holds Can Cause Shallow Water Blackouts The story of her husband’s tragic death isn’t easy to tell, but Michelle Brislen knows the dangers of shallow water blackouts are an important message to share – especially as summer break gets underway. (Connelly, 6/20)

San Francisco Chronicle: Cooking On Gas Stove Like Standing Over Car Tailpipe And Breathing In Gas stoves, which are used in a majority of California households, can emit a chemical linked to cancer at levels higher than those caused by secondhand tobacco smoke, a new study from Stanford researchers found. The chemical benzene can spread far from the kitchen and linger inside for hours at levels that have prompted investigations when detected outdoors, according to the peer-reviewed study published last week in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. (Castro-Root, 6/21)

Bay Area News Group: Blanket Of Ash Upends Decades Of Goodwill In Martinez For more than a century, to live in Martinez, a city of 36,000 near San Pablo Bay, has been to co-exist with the silver smoke stacks of heavy industry. The risks go along with the fun runs the oil refinery hosts and its sponsorship of the Chamber of Commerce. But after the refinery dumped 20 tons of heavy-metal laden dust on surrounding neighborhoods in November, covering lawns and gardens with a fine white silt, some residents think that relationship has shifted. Perhaps for good. (McCarthy, 6/20)

Covid-19 Pandemic

Fresno Bee: California Student Sues SLO University Over COVID-19 Rules

A Cal Poly student who was barred from attending class in person after refusing to comply with COVID-19 regulations is suing the university and local health authorities. (Wilson, 6/20)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S.-Funded Scientist Among Three Chinese Researchers Who Fell Ill Amid Early Covid-19 Outbreak

A prominent scientist who worked on coronavirus projects funded by the U.S. government is one of three Chinese researchers who became sick with an unspecified illness during the initial outbreak of Covid-19, according to current and former U.S. officials. The identity and role of the researchers is one piece of intelligence that has been cited by proponents of the judgment that the pandemic originated with a lab leak, though the nature of their illness hasn’t been conclusively established. (Gordon and Strobel, 6/20)

CNBC: Pfizer, Moderna And Novavax Gear Up For Fall Covid Vaccine Rollout With An Important Head Start

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Covid strain selection for the next round of shots puts Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax on track to deliver new jabs in time for the fall — a decisive win for the vaccine makers as they gear up to compete against one another. ... The FDA’s strain selection means the companies won’t have to scramble to manufacture shots targeting an entirely different strain, which would delay the timing of delivery. (Constantino, 6/20)

The Guardian: Air Pollution ‘Aged’ Hospital Covid Patients By 10 Years, Study Shows

People exposed to air pollution experienced Covid-19 as if they were 10 years older, according to research. It found people recently exposed to dirtier air before contracting the illness spent four days longer in hospital, the same impact as on those 10 years their senior. The Belgian study also showed that air pollution levels measured in patients’ blood were linked to a 36% increase in the risk of needing intensive care treatment. A separate study in Denmark showed air pollution exposure was linked to a 23% increase in the risk of death from Covid-19. In both studies, the level of air pollution was below legal EU standards. (Carrington, 6/21)