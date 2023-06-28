San Francisco Could Be First City To Require Every Pharmacy To Carry Narcan: A state bill that would require every California pharmacy to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug, or face fines. Read more from the AP.

Cost Of Giving Birth In California Is Above Average: Having a baby isn't cheap anywhere, but California ranks among some of the pricier states to give birth, according to new data that shows how much variability there is in the cost of one of the most common health care services. Read more from Axios.