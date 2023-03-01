Extra SNAP Benefits End Today: Many California households will lose out on extra money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the additional benefits allocated during the pandemic end today. On average, California households that use SNAP benefits, also known as CalFresh, to purchase grocery items will miss out on an extra $163 a month. Read more from KTLA and Voice of OC. Keep scrolling for more on the changes to SNAP.

LA County To End Covid Emergency On March 31: Los Angeles County will end its covid-19 emergency declaration at the end of March. The move, approved unanimously Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors, came the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom formally rescinded the statewide emergency declaration issued three years ago. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

