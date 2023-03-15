Biden Grieves With Families Of Monterey Park Massacre: President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order to curb gun violence and enhance background checks, spending part of the afternoon consoling a Monterey Park community devastated by a mass shooting in January. “I know what it’s like to lose a loved one so suddenly," the president said. "It’s like losing a piece of your soul.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more about the president’s visit.

Operators Of LA Dementia Care Home Charged With Elder Abuse: The operators of upscale Los Angeles dementia care facility Silverado Beverly Place were charged Tuesday with felony elder abuse and other criminal counts related to the deaths of an employee and 13 residents during the early days of the pandemic. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP.

