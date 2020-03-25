Newsom Warns That Social Distancing Measures Will Likely Last At Least Through April If Not Longer: Californians should expect social distancing measures to last at least through April as the state fights coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. “We’re trying to bend that curve, but we haven’t bent it,” Newsom said. “April for California would be sooner than any of the experts I talked to would believe is possible.” Newsom’s comments come a day after President Donald Trump said “America will again and soon be open for business” as the dramatic measures taken to fight the disease have ground much of the country’s economy to a halt. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee, and Joe Garofoli and Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Health Care Workers Test Positive In What Experts Predict Will Be ‘First Of Many’: Staff members of the UC Davis Medical Center, including one emergency room nurse, have tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health, alerted hospital employees that some of their colleagues had been infected. In his memo to staff, he also defended the hospital’s infection-control practices and addressed critics who said the hospital had been performing too many “non-essential” surgeries during the pandemic. Meanwhile, three employees at Laguna Honda, San Francisco’s huge city-run nursing home, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the frightening possibility of a wider outbreak in the 750-person facility. Gov. Gavin Newsom now says he’s looking at loosening rules governing health care workers to free up more doctors and nurses. The Democratic governor is in talks with hospitals and groups representing medical professionals about how to staff any new medical facilities, including several hospitals the state is leasing. Read more from Ryan Sabalow and Jason Pohl of the Sacramento Bee; Jason Fagone of the San Francisco Chronicle; and Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

Multiple Factors Could Explain Why New York’s Cases Surged So Dramatically Ahead Of California’s: California reported some of the earliest coronavirus cases in the United States in late January. And in the first week of March, California and New York were neck and neck on cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But over the past week, New York case counts have doubled every few days, and the state now has 10 times the cases California does: 25,000 to 2,500. Infectious-disease experts say early maneuvers in California, especially in the Bay Area — first discouraging people from gathering in crowds and then ordering them to shelter in place — may have had a dramatic impact, even if they came only a few days ahead of those in New York. But other factors may also be in play, such as testing levels. Read more from Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.