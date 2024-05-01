Several Hospitalized After Eating California Walnuts: At least a dozen people have been sickened with E. coli — and seven people hospitalized — in California and Washington after eating organic walnuts from Gibson Farms in Hollister. The nuts were sold in many California natural food and co-op stores — see if yours is on the list. Read more from AP.

Golden State’s Population Grows For First Time Since Covid Began: California’s population is celebrating its first increase since 2020 — with a net gain of 67,000 residents last year. Officials attributed the rise to a growth in the natural population, the return of mortality rates to long-term trends, and an improvement in immigration policies. Read more from The Hill and Bay Area News Group.

