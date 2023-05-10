Feinstein Returns To DC After Health Scare: Sen. Dianne Feinstein flew back to Washington on Tuesday, her spokesman said, after her extended absence due to the shingles virus threatened to derail Senate Democrats’ agenda. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

State Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Covid Case: Judges on California's top state court on Tuesday said they were concerned that allowing employers to be sued when workers who contracted covid-19 spread it to members of their households would unleash "an avalanche of litigation" against businesses. Read more from Reuters. Keep scrolling for more covid updates.

