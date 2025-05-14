Newsom Backs Away From Free Health Care For Undocumented Immigrants: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2025-26 revised budget proposal reneges on his signature policy to provide free health care coverage to all low-income undocumented immigrants as costs exceed expectations and the state anticipates challenging economic times ahead. The governor’s spending plan will be released this morning. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle. Plus: More on California's budget shortfall.

Bird Flu Outbreak Easing In California: The worst of the H5N1 avian flu outbreak — which began in 2024 and infected thousands of birds and dairy cows and dozens of people in the U.S. — may be over in California, state public health officer Dr. Erica Pan said Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.