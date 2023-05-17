Madera County Steps In To Save Hospital’s License: Madera County supervisors unanimously approved setting aside $100,000 in federal covid recovery funds to help pay license renewal costs for Madera Community Hospital. Tuesday’s vote came with little fanfare but has potentially significant consequences for the 106-bed hospital, which closed in January. Read more from the Fresno Bee.

Some LA Shops Openly Selling 'Magic Mushrooms' Despite Being Illegal: As the state legislature considers a bill to decriminalize several psychedelics including psilocybin, some L.A.-area businesses are openly selling "magic mushrooms" even though no Southern California municipality or county has decriminalized them. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

