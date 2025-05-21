Hospital Warns Its ER Might Have To Close: Willows-based Glenn Medical Center said its emergency department could close after its critical access designation was removed by CMS in April, according to a May 19 post on the hospital’s Facebook page. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

UCSF's New Scale To Assess Brain Injuries Will Help Concussion Care: A team of neurologists led by UCSF scientists has developed a new scale for assessing damage caused by brain trauma that could overhaul the field of concussion medicine and help doctors better treat patients with both the least and most severe injuries, including those who are comatose and considered near-death. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.