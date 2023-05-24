LA County Ordered To Move Youths Out Of ‘Unsuitable’ Juvenile Halls: State regulators on Tuesday gave Los Angeles County two months to move roughly 300 youths out of its two troubled juvenile halls amid complaints about deteriorating mental health conditions for detainees. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Pasadena Star News.

SF Mayor’s Forum On Drug Use Cut Short: Protesters in a crowd at U.N. Plaza interrupted a plan to grill Mayor London Breed on Tuesday about her administration’s response to San Francisco’s flourishing public drug markets. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and AP.

