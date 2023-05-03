Abortion Hotline Up And Running: California has joined with law firms and advocacy groups to create a hotline that provides access to information and pro bono services for people who need legal help related to abortion. Individuals and entities with legal questions can call the SoCal Legal Alliance for Reproductive Justice hotline at 310-206-4466. Read more from KCAL and AP.

Also —

California Creates Hate Crime Hotline: California is officially launching a hotline this week for people to report acts of hate. The hotline, 833-8NOHATE, is an alternative to calling police and can connect people with mental health support. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

