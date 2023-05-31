Appeals Court Says Manson Follower Has Been Rehabilitated, Should Be Freed: A state appeals court overruled Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday and said Leslie Van Houten should be released on parole after more than 50 years in prison for taking part in two murders ordered by cult leader Charles Manson. Newsom’s conclusion that she was still dangerous “fails to account for the decades of therapy, self-help programming, and … extensive evidence of rehabilitation,” Justice Helen Bendix wrote. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and AP.

Smoking In Public May Soon Be Outlawed In Buena Park: Buena Park residents can look forward to the possibility of breathing more smoke-free air, pending final approval of an amendment to the municipal code that would ban smoking of tobacco products in outdoor dining, multi-unit residential developments and public areas, such as sidewalks. Read more from Voice of OC.

