Rite Aid Again Seeks Bankruptcy Protection: Rite Aid has put its Sacramento-area store leases on the market as the bankrupt pharmacy chain looks to offload its assets. The company plans to sell customer prescription files, inventory, and other assets. Stores will remain open for now, but the company isn’t buying new inventory, so bare shelves will likely become more common. Read more from the Sacramento Business Journal and AP.

San Diego Aims To Get More Homeless Veterans Into Housing: San Diego County supervisors on Tuesday voted to expand the federal Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program. They also approved $12.4 million in conditional funding for a proposed 82-unit supportive housing project near Rady Children’s Hospital. Read more from Times of San Diego and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

