Nurse Practitioner Rules Are Changing: California’s nursing agency has approved rules that will allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision. It’s a move that aims to expand access to care in the Golden State at a time when workforce shortages plague just about every corner of health care. Read more from CalMatters.

New Controller Will Hold Health Care Purse Strings: Democrat Malia Cohen has won the race for California controller, a role that involves disbursing state funds and auditing government agencies. “I will make sure our tax dollars address the homelessness crisis, protect our environment, and provide access to health care and reproductive freedom,” Cohen said in a statement. Read more from AP.

