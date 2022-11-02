Orange County Declares Health Emergency Over RSV: Orange County’s health officer has declared a local health emergency in response to increases in respiratory illnesses and an onslaught of the quickly spreading RSV, a respiratory virus that is most dangerous in young children. Read more from Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, and Voice of OC. Scroll down for more on the RSV outbreak.

LA Sprawl Has Helped Fuel Covid Deaths: Taking a deep dive into coronavirus data, the Los Angeles Times reports that neighborhoods with more overcrowding also tend to have the highest covid death rates. Read their investigation here. Keep reading for more covid coverage.

