Trump Wants To Take Action On Homelessness In California, But His Options Are Limited: Trump administration officials have floated a range of potential plans — including using police to clear skid row and other encampments, reducing regulations for building new housing, and increasing temporary shelter space by making federal facilities available or erecting temporary structures. Advocates and officials in California say they would welcome a truly cooperative effort with Washington. But some warn that Trump, who has attacked liberal cities and often pitted himself against California in particular, may try either to push legal limits to punish homeless people or to take more symbolic action that would further stigmatize the population. Read more from Noah Bierman of the Los Angeles Times.

CDC Announces More Cases Linked To Salinas’ E. Coli Outbreak: The CDC reported no fatalities but said the outbreak affected 19 states, up from 16 on Friday, and resulted in a total of 39 people being hospitalized, up from 28. Six people also had developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, according to the agency. The strain involved in the current outbreak, known as E. coli O157:H7, produces a Shiga toxin that causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. The CDC linked the current outbreak to the same strain of E. coli that caused outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018. No one knows why this is happening, exactly. There are inferences, speculation and intriguing clues, but the best minds of the U.S. government, the lettuce-growing states of California and Arizona, and the leafy greens industry have failed to figure out why romaine keeps getting contaminated — or how they can stop it from happening again and again. Read more from Abdi Latif Dahir of The New York Times and Kimberly Kindy and Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post.

