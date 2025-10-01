In California, Federal Workers Await Their Fates As Government Comes To A Halt: In California, the impacts of the shutdown and potential firings will be felt by the public that relies on federal programs such as Social Security and the more than 150,000 federal employees who live in the Golden State. “It’s a very bad thing for California,” a National Federation of Federal Employees official said. “It’s probably one of the most negatively affected states in the country.” Read more from The Sacramento Bee, STAT, and Politico.

Most NIH Grants Have Been Restored To UCLA: The Trump administration has restored almost all of the 500 National Institutes of Health grants it suspended at UCLA in July in response to a federal judge’s order last week. Attorneys in the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a court-mandated update on the status of the grant restorations Monday evening. Read more from CalMatters.

