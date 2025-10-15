San Francisco Sees Dip In OD Deaths: Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco have dropped to the lowest monthly number so far this year. According to the Department of Public Health, 38 people died from accidental drug overdoses in September. That’s 10 fewer deaths than the city recorded in August. Read more from KQED.

Thousands Of KP Health Workers Walk Off Jobs: Nurses, physicians assistants, and other Kaiser Permanente health care workers went on strike Tuesday morning after contract negotiations over pay and staffing concerns failed to yield a deal. The strike is expected to continue till Sunday. Read more from LAist, KQED, and the Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.