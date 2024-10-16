Thousands Of Health Care Workers Get A Pay Raise Today: Some of the lowest-paid health care workers in California will get a pay bump Wednesday under a state law gradually increasing their wages to at least $25 an hour. About 350,000 workers are affected, according to the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center. Read more from AP.

More Dengue Cases Reported In Baldwin Park: Los Angeles County health officials have reported two more cases of locally acquired dengue, a mosquito-borne illness. The additional cases make the total five for that area after a cluster was discovered in September. Since then, cases have been reported in Panorama City and El Monte. Read more from CBS News.

