Human Case Of Bird Flu Confirmed In Merced County: A person who came into contact with cattle at a dairy farm is Merced County‘s first confirmed human case of H5N1 bird flu infection this year, public health officials said this week. Read more from The Merced FOCUS.

CareFusion Moving Its Manufacturing Out Of San Diego: CareFusion, a San Diego company that produces health care tools and technology, is moving its San Diego manufacturing operations to Tijuana, in addition to conducting some layoffs. Together, the two moves will affect about 180 local jobs. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune. Scroll down for more news about medical devices.

