San Diego Greenlights Plan To Fight Opioid Abuse: San Diego County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region’s opioid crisis. Read more from Times of San Diego and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

East Oakland Foundry Sued Over Alleged Cancer-Causing Emissions: Environmentalists who accused an East Oakland iron pipe company in December of spewing cancer-causing chemicals into the air in surrounding neighborhoods filed a new lawsuit Tuesday accusing regulators of ignoring the problem and failing to consult members of the public. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

