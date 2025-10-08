CSUSB Halts PA Program: California State University, San Bernardino is shutting down its physician assistant studies program — at least for now — after it failed to get accredited. The end of the master's program is a blow to the Inland Empire, a region that's long dealt with doctor shortages. Read more from the Desert Sun.

California Jury Finds J&J Liable In Talc Baby Powder Cancer Case: Johnson & Johnson was told by a California jury to pay $966 million to the family of a deceased woman who blamed her cancer on life-long use of the company’s baby powder in the largest verdict for a single user in the 15-year litigation. Read more from Bloomberg.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.