California Again Has America's Highest Poverty Rate: California continued to have the highest poverty rate in the nation last year at 17.7%, tied only with Louisiana, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, nearly 7 million Californians were unable to afford basic necessities like food, housing, and medical care. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Wildfire Fighters Will Now Be Provided With Masks For Protection: The U.S. government has reversed a decades-long ban that exposed workers to toxins known to cause cancer and other serious diseases. Read more from The New York Times. Plus: Cal Fire will spend $9.7 million on research into how worsening wildfires and other exposures may be increasing the risk for cancer among California firefighters. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.