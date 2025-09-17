Summer Surge Of Covid Cases Might Be Easing: Covid levels in California’s wastewater remain “very high,” according to the CDC. But while some covid indicators are rising in the Golden State, others are starting to fall — a hint that the summer wave may soon start to decline. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Plus: The 2025-26 covid shots are starting to arrive.

Contra Costa County Votes To Ban Candy At Checkout Counters: County supervisors on Tuesday passed an ordinance that requires certain grocery stores to stock only healthy foods and drinks in checkout areas. It's the first county in the nation to do so. The board must still approve the measure a second time on Oct. 7. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

