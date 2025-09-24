Filtered Cigarettes, Cigars Headed For Ban In Parts Of Santa Cruz County: The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted last year to ban the sale of filtered cigarettes and cigars in unincorporated areas on Jan. 1, 2027 — if two cities in the county passed similar laws, officials said. This year, the cities of Santa Cruz and Capitola approved similar bans on June 24 and Sept. 11, respectively. The sales ban will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, in the county and city of Santa Cruz and on July 1, 2027, in Capitola, officials said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Hospital Will Close ED Sooner Than Planned: Willows-based Glenn Medical Center is fast-tracking the planned closure of its emergency department due to staffing shortages, according to a Sept. 22 Facebook post from the hospital. Both the 25-bed hospital and its ED were set to close Oct. 21 after CMS revoked its critical access designation, but the ED will now close on Sept. 30 by 7 p.m. PDT. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

San Francisco Chronicle: A New ICE Prison Has Ignited Chaos In This Tiny California Town The private [California City] prison, which previously held state inmates, began housing detained migrants at the end of August. The detention center is already dealing with the kind of concerns that have been rampant in other facilities. Immigration attorneys with clients inside said detainees’ recent sit-ins and hunger strikes have resulted in officers entering cells in riot gear and putting at least four inmates in solitary confinement. (DiNatale, 9/24)

San Francisco Chronicle: Former DACA Recipient, 39, Dies In ICE Custody In California A former DACA recipient died in federal custody at a California hospital, one day after he was transferred from one of the state’s largest ICE detention centers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday. Ismael Ayala-Uribe, 39, a Mexican national, was declared dead around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, according to an ICE statement. He is the 14th detainee to die in ICE custody this year amid a surge in immigration arrests and detainments. Ayala-Uribe’s cause of death is still under investigation, ICE said. (Park, 9/23)

CBS News: New Medical School In San Joaquin County Aims To Address Health Care Shortage A new medical school is coming to San Joaquin County, marking a first for the area and a significant step toward addressing the region's longstanding shortage of health care professionals. County leaders say the school, which will be operated by Aria University, a private nonprofit, will serve as a training ground for local students and a critical part of the county's strategy to improve healthcare access. (Reynoso, 9/22)

NPR: Does Trump's Plan To Get Homeless People Off The Streets Violate Civil Liberties? President Trump is promising to sweep homeless people off America’s streets. One controversial part of his plan could force thousands of people into institutions where they would be treated “long-term” for for addiction and mental illness. Critics say the policy raises big concerns about civil liberties and cost. But parts of this idea - known as “civil commitment” are gaining traction with some Democratic leaders. (Donevan and Ryan, 9/23)

Berkeleyside: West Berkeley Rep Wants To Make It Easier For City To Tow RVs A Berkeley councilmember wants to make it easier for the city to tow RVs and other large vehicles off local roads, especially if they pose environmental hazards or are blocking roadways. Councilmember Terry Taplin, who represents Southwest Berkeley, has introduced legislation that would allow city workers to tow abandoned vehicles from city streets rather than just from private property, as is currently allowed. ... The proposal comes a year after the Berkeley City Council adopted a more aggressive policy on closing homeless encampments. (Gecan, 9/23)

Voice of San Diego: Two Months Into A Crackdown, San Diego Struggles To Keep Freeways Clear Of Encampments On July 22, the city of San Diego entered into a one-year agreement with the state to clean up encampments along a portion of downtown freeways. While the agreement has allowed the city to clear more than 80 tons of trash and place 18 people into shelters, the same areas they clear repopulate within hours. That’s because shelter space is limited and some people don’t want to go to a shelter. (Martinez Barba, 9/24)

CalMatters: CA Counties Report Fewer Homeless People, As Funding Cuts Loom California counties are reporting decreases in homelessness, suggesting the state is finally making progress in solving one of its most difficult and persistent problems. But even as Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials are celebrating, the money that made those wins possible is at risk of evaporating. President Donald Trump’s administration this month tried to block organizations that don’t support its social agenda from accessing federal homeless housing funds — causing experts in the field to worry that politically liberal California could find itself blacklisted from crucial dollars. (Kendall, 9/24)

Los Angeles Times: Check Your Freezer: FDA Expands Recall On Radioactive Frozen Shrimp For the sixth time in more than a month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling frozen shrimp products for possible contamination by Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. ... The latest company to voluntarily pull possibly contaminated sea food from the shelves is Seattle-based AquaStar. It is recalling three types of shrimp products that were sold in grocery stores across 31 states in the U.S., including California. (Garcia, 9/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Audit: Alameda County Is Putting The Safety Of Foster Youth At Risk Alameda County is jeopardizing the health and safety of children and teens under its watch, a new state audit has found, following repeated allegations that it mishandled cases of abuse and neglect. The scathing report, released Tuesday by California State Auditor Grant Parks, stated that the Alameda County Department of Children and Family Services often failed to investigate allegations of child abuse and neglect with the urgency legally required. The agency also did not ensure foster youth received timely access to critical physical and mental health services and did not adequately report serious incidents that occurred at its transitional shelter for foster youths awaiting placement, the audit revealed. (Angst, 9/23)

Los Angeles Times: The Real Reasons Why Autism Rates Have Shot Up Over The Decades

This week, the Trump administration announced that it was taking “bold action” to address the “epidemic” of autism spectrum disorder — starting with a new safety label on Tylenol and other acetaminophen products that suggests a link to autism. The scientific evidence for doing so is weak, researchers said.Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said federal officials “will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers” and that they soon would be “closely examining” the role of vaccines, whose alleged link to autism has been widely discredited. (Purtill, 9/24)

Federal health officials are telling Americans no, they shouldn’t take Tylenol during pregnancy for fear of autism and yes, they should try a drug used in cancer care to treat children who have developed autism. The medical world disagrees. “We were actually pretty alarmed by some of the output that was coming from the administration,” Marketa Wills, CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association, said in an interview. At a remarkable White House briefing on Monday, President Trump and his top health and science officials said Tylenol use in pregnancy caused some cases of autism in children and said leucovorin, a form of vitamin B9, could treat the disease. (Cooney, Gaffney and Merelli, 9/24)

President Donald Trump isn’t a doctor. But he played one on TV Monday, offering copious amounts of unproven medical advice that he suggested -- often without providing evidence -- might help reduce autism rates. The presentation recalled the early days of the coronavirus pandemic during Trump’s first term, when the president stood for daily White House briefings and tossed out grossly inaccurate claims — including famously suggesting that injecting disinfectants could help people. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?” Trump asked in April 2020. “As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” (Weissert, 9/23)

In taking the unusual step of approving an old generic drug as a treatment for autism, the Food and Drug Administration stunned some experts by departing sharply from the agency’s typical standard for reviewing drugs. The drug, leucovorin, has long been used to treat the toxic effects of chemotherapy, but it was endorsed as a therapy for some people with autism by President Trump and top U.S. health officials during a White House briefing on Monday. The move flipped the standard process: Typically, a pharmaceutical company carefully studies a drug, often with input from the F.D.A. on the design of rigorous studies, and then files a formal application for approval. But in this case, the agency said it reviewed medical research and made the approval decision to expand the drug’s use on its own. (Jewett and Mueller, 9/23)

the FDA has already begun the process to change the safety label of acetaminophen to reflect evidence that could suggest an increased risk of autism and other neurological conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The "precautionary principle" of the label edit “may lead many to avoid using acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially since most low-grade fevers don’t require treatment,” FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, M.D., explained in an FDA release. (Becker, 9/23)