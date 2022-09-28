Flurry Of Abortion Protections Enacted Into Law: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills Tuesday. Among the new laws: Trained nurse practitioners are allowed to perform first-trimester abortions without the supervision of a physician; coroners are prohibited from holding an inquest after a fetal death; and state law enforcement agencies are prohibited from helping with out-of-state abortion investigations. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more details.

Newsom Signs Nursing Home Bill: A controversial bill aimed at fixing aspects of California’s broken nursing home licensing system was signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faced dueling pressure from advocates who typically are aligned. The governor had no comment about his decision. Read more from CalMatters.

