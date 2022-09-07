Judge Strikes Down Part Of Aid-In-Dying Law: A federal judge says part of California’s aid-in-dying law is unconstitutional because it requires physicians, regardless of personal objections, to report a terminally ill patient’s request for life-ending medication. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Sacramento Bee: Workers Would Receive More Water, Shade Under Federal Heat Law Paid breaks in cool spaces. Limits on how long a worker would have to endure excessive heat. Easy access to water. And federal muscle to enforce it all. That is the gist of congressional legislation being pushed as California and the West continue to bake in a historic heat wave. (Lightman, 9/7)

Voice of OC: Santa Ana’s Cooling Centers Ramp Up This Week To Help Residents Get A Break From The Heat Cooling centers are becoming necessary for many to deal with the heat, and city officials say they will continue to operate in Santa Ana while the heat wave remains in place. (Pearson and Leopo, 9/6)

Los Angeles Daily News: Air Quality Advisories Issued In Parts Of Inland Empire, LA County Amid Scorching Heat, Wildfires Air quality conditions in parts of Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire were labeled Tuesday as “unhealthy” by officials as the effects of smog pollution were exacerbated by the ongoing heat wave and the Radford and Fairview wildfires that have been pouring smoke into the sky. (Antonios, 9/6)

The Washington Post: Historic, Unforgiving Western Heat Wave Is Peaking And Crushing Records A historically severe September heat wave is baking the West, breaking hundreds of records, posing a danger to public health and pushing California’s power grid to the limit. Some records have been shattered by wide margins as the scorching air mass exacerbates the fire danger in the drought-stricken region. (Cappucci, Samenow and Pietsch, 9/6)

Axios: Heat Wave In California: Blackouts Possible As Excessive Heat Warnings Continue California ISO, the state's grid operator, on Tuesday afternoon declared a Stage 2 emergency. It raised the alert in the evening to Stage 3, warning rotating power outages were "very possible." (Freedman, 9/7)

CalMatters: Blackouts Loom As Record Heat Wave Blankets CA Among the measures taken Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring counties to ensure that local community centers are prepared to help all residents during extreme heat events and other environmental disasters and that those centers are incorporated in local emergency plans. He also signed a pile of legislation and budget trailer bills, including several dealing with energy, drought and wildfires. (Hoeven, 9/7)

Bloomberg: US Startup Choix Will Sell Abortion Pills To Patients Who Aren’t Pregnant Choix will begin selling abortion pills to people who aren’t pregnant so they can stockpile them for future use, the reproductive health-care startup announced on Wednesday. The company will only offer the service, also known as “advanced provision,” in US states where it’s licensed to operate — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine and New Mexico — all of which currently allow abortion. (Butler, 9/7)

Sacramento Bee: Should California Put Abortion Rights In State Constitution? Across the country, states are staking out their places in the post-Roe v. Wade landscape. California voters will have the opportunity to weigh in this November by answering this question: Should reproductive rights be enshrined in the state constitution? Supporters of Proposition 1 say it’s a necessary firewall, even for a state with strong abortion protections already on the books. Critics, including self-identified Democrats, worry that the measure amounts to risky overkill. Conservatives call it political grandstanding that’s out of step with voters. (Plachta, 9/7)

EdSource: Bill That Would Expand School Health Clinics Faces Opposition From Anti-Abortion Groups A bill that would double the number of health clinics on school campuses is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom for approval amid objections from anti-abortion groups that claim the clinics would make it easier for students to end pregnancies. Assembly Bill 1940, would set aside $100 million for schools to build or expand an estimated 200 health clinics offering free medical care, dental services, mental health counseling, reproductive health care and other services for students and, in some cases, the surrounding community. (Jones, 9/7)

Yale Daily News: Yale Researchers Analyze Containment Strategies For Monkeypox Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus disease that spreads through close contact. Since May, cases in the United States have continued to climb. Proposed strategies for containing the outbreak include increasing rates of detection, contact tracing and vaccination. Melanie Chitwood GRD ’26, a graduate student in the epidemiology department at the Yale School of Public Health and the lead author of a new study, used a mathematical model to determine the rate of vaccination necessary to avoid monkeypox becoming endemic to the United States. (Nield, 9/6)

CIDRAP: Those With, Without HIV Have Similar Monkeypox Outcomes, Study Finds A new study from Germany shows no major differences in the clinical picture in those with or without HIV who contract monkeypox. The study, in HIV Medicine, was based on 546 monkeypox cases in Germany, which has one of the highest monkeypox case counts in Europe. The study is published in HIV Medicine. (9/6)

Sacramento Bee: UC Davis Prepares For Monkeypox As Students Return To Class Parents peppered student health services leaders at UC Davis with questions about how the university would manage the spread of COVID-19 as their children returned to campus back in 2020 at start of a pandemic. But with the fall 2022 quarter looming, Dr. Cindy Schorzman is fielding questions from a different UC Davis demographic since federal and California officials declared a public health emergency over the spread of monkeypox. (Anderson, 9/6)

Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County Surpasses 200 Likely Monkeypox Cases Since Start Of Outbreak Riverside County reported Tuesday it has surpassed 200 likely monkeypox cases since the beginning of the current outbreak, doubling its total of infections in nearly three weeks. (Sasic, 9/6)

Reuters: U.S. To Expand Monkeypox Vaccine, Drug Distribution Through AmerisourceBergen Contract The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it will significantly expand the number of distribution locations for monkeypox vaccines and treatments through a new $20 million contract with AmerisourceBergen Corp. Under the new contract, HHS said it will be able to make up to 2,500 shipments per week of frozen doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile, as well as shipments of SIGA Technologies' drug TPOXX to up to 2,500 locations. (Erman, 9/6)

KQED: Omicron Boosters: Do I Need One, And If So, When? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending updated COVID boosters, for people ages 12 and older. These newly authorized shots are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and they're available at pharmacies, clinics and doctors' offices around the country. (Aubrey, 9/6)

CNBC: People Who Recently Caught Covid Can Wait To Get Omicron Booster People who recently caught Covid can wait a few months to get a new omicron booster, White House Covid response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. (Kimball, 9/6)

NBC News: New Covid Boosters Look A Lot Like The Old Ones. Doctors Worry That Could Lead To Errors. As updated Covid booster shots roll out across the nation, many experts are raising an eyebrow — and perhaps squinting at the label. That's because the new doses come in capped vials that look strikingly similar to the old ones. It's a design decision, experts say, that could result in some people mistakenly receiving the wrong dose. (Lovelace Jr., 9/6)

Fox News: White House Wants Simultaneous COVID, Flu Shots: ‘This Is Why God Gave Us Two Arms’ The Biden administration on Tuesday encouraged all Americans to get an updated COVID shot as soon as possible, even if it means getting it the same day as an annual flu shot. "The good news is you can get both your flu shot and COVID shot at the same time. It's actually a good idea," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot." (Kasperowicz, 9/6)

Stat: White House Signals Most People Will Only Need Annual Covid Booster As part of its push to encourage vaccine-weary Americans to get the updated Covid shot, the White House put forth a new selling point Tuesday: to view it as a first annual shot, akin to the annual flu shot. (Joseph, 9/6)

Coronavirus

USA Today: COVID Left 10.5M Children Without Parents Or Caregivers, Study Finds

Worldwide, an estimated 10.5 million children were either orphaned or lost a primary caregiver due to COVID-19, according to a study published Tuesday. The study, in JAMA Pediatrics, examined the World Health Organization's data on excess mortality as of May 2022, finding that the majority of those children – 7.5 million – were orphaned while 3 million children lost a primary caregiver. (Stanton, 9/6)

Los Angeles Daily News: School Superintendents Call For Changes To On-Campus LA County Masking Policy

A group of 24 school superintendents from districts across the Southern California region want the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to change a portion of its on-campus masking policies — specifically as it relates to asymptomatic students and staff who have been closely exposed to a COVID-positive person. (Hutchings, 9/6)

Stat: As Masks Are Shed, Medical Offices Pose Covid Risk For Some

In May, Sarah Fama had to get blood work done before refilling a prescription for an autoimmune disorder. Because her condition put her at high risk for Covid-19, and she lives with her parents, both in their 80s, she checked the lab’s website, which stated that masks were required inside. (Molteni, 9/7)

ABC News: Mystery As To Why New COVID Variants Have Stalled In Growth

Throughout much of the pandemic, there has been a constant shifting in terms of which COVID-19 variants are most dominant, at a given time, in the U.S. However, for the last five weeks, federal data shows that there has been little to no growth in the different proportions of COVID-19 variants in the country. (Mitropoulos, 9/6)

AP: EXPLAINER: Is COVID-19 Winding Down? Scientists Say No

Is the coronavirus on its way out? You might think so. New, updated booster shots are being rolled out to better protect against the variants circulating now. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. And more people have thrown off their masks and returned to pre-pandemic activities. But scientists say no. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Ungar, 9/6)