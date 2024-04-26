Kaiser Permanente Entity Reports Breach Of Data For 13 Million: Kaiser Permanente, the Oakland-based health care conglomerate, is warning millions of customers that one of its divisions may have exposed their names, symptom searches, and other data to major tech companies. Read more from SFGate, TechCrunch, and Modern Healthcare.

911 Dispatchers In SF Use Pen, Paper After Computer Crash: San Francisco’s 911 computer system crashed for several hours Thursday, forcing dispatchers to resort to what’s called “manual mode”: recording the details of a call by hand, then passing them to a “runner” to summon emergency crews. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.