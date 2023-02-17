Hospital Lobby: Emergency Funds Needed To Keep Doors Open: The California Hospital Association says treating people with covid, combined with long-term financial issues, has put medical institutions on the edge of insolvency around the state — and they need an immediate lifeline of $1.5 billion from California to prevent more from having to close. Read more from Politico Pro.

Street Drugs Laced With 'Tranq' Lead To Fatalities: Low levels of a dangerous animal tranquilizer were found in the bodies of four people in San Francisco who died of drug overdoses in December and January, health officials announced on Thursday. Read more from KQED and San Francisco Chronicle.

