California To Distribute Abortion Pill Stockpile: Last April, state leaders bought more than 250,000 pills of misoprostol. The Governor’s Office said creating the reserve would continue to enable access to medication abortions in California in case the other key drug was restricted by the courts. But now, with about a year left on its shelf life, California’s stockpile of misoprostol needs to be used before it expires. Read more from The LAist.

UCSF Aims To Unravel Long Covid Mysteries: Hoping to speed up understanding of long covid — and hasten a cure for millions of sufferers — UCSF researchers on Thursday announced the opening of the world’s first bank of tissue specimens from people who have the mysterious disorder. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

