California Coronavirus Case With No Travel Link Shines Light On Deep Flaws In CDC's Early Testing Strategy: A woman in Solano County, California, who hadn’t traveled abroad or had contact with another known patient with the illness was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday, raising concerns that cases are going undetected because of the federal government’s narrow testing protocols. Eventually, more than 10 days after she went into hospital, the CDC agreed she could be tested. Dozens of health workers who may have come into contact with her at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, in Vacaville, Calif., are now being monitored. Even before the announcement on Wednesday, frustration had been mounting among health providers and medical experts that the agency was testing too few Americans, which may slow preparations for an outbreak and may obscure the scope of infections.

California has launched a far-reaching effort to find anyone who might have come in contact with a new coronavirus patient infected despite having no known link to others with the illness.

Read more from Roni Caryn Rabin, Sheri Fink and Knvul Sheikh of The New York Times; Helen Branswell of Stat; Geoffrey A. Fowler, Lenny Bernstein and Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post; Erin Allday and Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle; Lisa M. Krieger and Annie Sciacca of the Bay Area News Group; and Jaclyn Cosgrove, Soumya Karlamangla and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Says 8,400 Californians Are Being Monitored For Signs Of Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state is monitoring 8,400 people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and has only 200 kits for diagnosing it, even as California is addressing the problem with urgency. "We’re meeting this moment with the kind of urgency that is necessary," Newsom said at a press conference in Sacramento Thursday. "People should go about their day to day lives with some common sense. I don't want to instill any sense of new anxiety." California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said the news of a person in Solano County acquiring the virus from an unknown source marked a turning point. "This particular case could be the first possible instance of community transmission of COVID-19 in the United States, and it's here in California," said Dr. Angell. Read more from Ana B. Ibarra of CalMatters; Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio; and Danielle Venton of KQED.

In more California and coronavirus news:

