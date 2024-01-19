San Francisco To Shutter Remaining Covid Vaccine Sites: The city’s health department, citing a lack of funding and demand, confirmed Thursday it will permanently close its remaining community covid-19 vaccination sites next month. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more covid news.

Newsom Touts Success Of Homekey Project: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday boasted about California’s progress in overhauling hotels and other buildings into housing for those at risk of homelessness and called on voters to support Proposition 1 in March to generate more funding. Read more from the Orange County Register and CalMatters. More on the housing crisis, below.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.