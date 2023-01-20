State Soon Will Close Some Covid Testing Sites: California is preparing to close dozens of state-run covid-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Read more from CalMatters.

Covid Cases Falling In LA County: Los Angeles County on Thursday officially entered the low covid-19 community level. The improvement illustrated a “very different January than expected,” a top health official said this week, with continued steady improvements in data instead of a feared post-holiday spike. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and LA Daily News.

