Heavy Rains Force Evacuation Of Skilled Nursing Facility: Golden Hill Post Acute Care in San Diego was evacuated Thursday after its “physical plant began to show signs of impact from the recent heavy rains.” Several anonymous sources said asbestos was detected. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Jails Violated Medical Protocol Multiple Times, Review Board Finds: Two people who died in San Diego County jails in 2021 and 2022 should not even have been in Sheriff’s Department custody, an independent investigation has found. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department practices have come under growing scrutiny amid hundreds of deaths inside county jails over the past two decades. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego's Old Central Library Reopens As A Homeless Shelter For The Next Several Months Dozens of beds for homeless women are again available downtown at the old Central Library, offering a boost to the region’s strained shelter system even as the recent storm forced another facility to close for the foreseeable future. Officials said 34 spots opened up Monday. The building will only be accessible at night. (Nelson, 1/24)

CalMatters: Approaching Bay Area Deadline A ‘Test Case’ For California’s Housing Crisis Last January, local governments across the region were required to submit “housing elements” to state regulators — future development blueprints that spell out how each jurisdiction intends to make room for its share of the more than 2.5 million new homes the Newsom administration wants to see built across California by the end of the decade. (Christopher, 1/25)

Bay Area News Group: Just How Many Homeless People Are In The Bay Area? Annual Census Aims To Nail Down A Number From the outside, the bronze sedan parked on Sixth Avenue looked abandoned — its tires deflated, a window smashed. But Kerry Abbott noticed condensation fogging the windows — a sign someone might be inside. (Talerico, 1/25)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento County Shelves Homeless Shelter Plan After Sweeps Sacramento County has scuttled plans to open a $1.3 million sanctioned parking lot for 30 homeless people after the city displaced dozens of individuals the county intended to serve through “sweeps” and then surprised the county with an announcement that it would open a different shelter not far from the parking lot. The lack of communication between the city and the county is a large factor in the sudden reversal. County spokeswoman Janna Haynes wrote on Wednesday, “The opening of the City’s Safe Ground wasn’t something we had planned on when initially applying for this grant and, in fact, did not know of this location until it was announced in early January.” (Lange, 1/26)

Stat: Cardiologists Urge Adding Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity To Health Records There are more openly LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. than ever, but little is known about the unique health challenges they may face. That’s why some researchers are urging health systems to build the acronym SOGIE — for patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity and expression — into their data collection. (Gaffney, 1/26)

Reuters: Lilly's Mounjaro Dose In Limited Availability In US Through Next Month A dose of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro has limited availability through February 2024, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, due to an increase in demand. The health regulator's website showed the 12.5 milligram dose of the injection will be available in limited amounts, while other doses of Mounjaro are available. (1/25)

The Hill: Assisted Living Facilities Fall Short When Caring For Aging US Population, Witnesses Tell Senators The American population is aging — by 2060, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Assisted living facilities are already inadequately prepared for the aging population, witnesses told a Senate panel during a Thursday hearing. Patricia Vessenmeyer, who testified at the hearing, assisted her husband, John Whitney, during his journey living with dementia after he was diagnosed in 2013. Doctors diagnosed Whitney with dementia with Lewy bodies, causing him to act t violently during dreams. (Vickers, 1/25)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Bankruptcies In 2023 Hit Highest Level In 5 Years Healthcare company bankruptcies soared in 2023 to their highest level in the last five years, according to a report released Thursday by Gibbins Advisors. The advisory firm's report, which looked at Chapter 11 bankruptcy case filings from 2019 to 2023, found 79 healthcare companies with more than $10 million in liabilities filed for bankruptcy protection last year. Pharmaceutical and senior care companies made up nearly half of the list. The next-highest year for bankruptcies was 2019, when 51 companies filed for protection. (Hudson, 1/25)

The Bakersfield Californian: 'No Substitute For Blood Donations’: Houchin Thanks Those Who Give With Community Event J.R. Flores knows how important blood transfusions can be after watching his father battle cancer and require a lot of blood for his treatments. And 15 years after his passing, Flores' father is the main inspiration behind his son's donations at Houchin Community Blood Bank. (Nguyen, 1/25)

With COVID-19 no longer the widespread public health emergency it was in years past, public health officials at both the state and Los Angeles County levels have relaxed their guidance on how long individuals need to isolate from others after they are infected. Both agencies note that earlier guidelines were implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But most policies are now focused on protecting those most at risk for serious illness while reducing social disruption. Here’s what you need to know about the new guidelines. Lin II and Money, 1/25)

Although it’s spotty and inconsistent in many places, wastewater testing is pointing to a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with as many as one-third of Americans expected to contract the disease by late February. (Henderson, 1/25)

As the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount, antiviral medications such as Paxlovid were hailed by health officials as an important way to reduce the risk of severe illness or death. Yet the drugs have remained underused, studies have found. In Boston, a group of researchers wanted to know why — and what could be done about it. Their new findings, published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggest that some vulnerable patients were not offered the prescription medicines at all, and that doctors need more education to make sure the drugs get to patients who could benefit. (Alpert Reyes, 1/25)

Just over four years since Covid emerged, it has become increasingly clear that infections in pregnant mothers can lead to serious health risks in infants. The latest finding: Babies born to mothers who had Covid during pregnancy had "unusually high rates" of respiratory distress at birth or shortly thereafter, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications. (Bendix, 1/25)

The owner of a warehouse in which a Chinese-owned company set up an illegal biological laboratory in late 2022 will pay a total of more than $260,000 to the city of Reedley and Fresno County to cover the two agencies’ costs for the months-long cleanup of the property. (Sheehan, 1/24)

The Library of Congress and StoryCorps announced this week that they have created a website for people to record for posterity their experiences with the covid-19 pandemic. Stories, or interviews with others who were touched by the pandemic, can be recorded online. They will be preserved in the Library’s American Folklife Center and made accessible at archive.StoryCorps.org. (Ruane, 1/25)