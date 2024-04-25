Starting Next Year, California Will Cap Annual Health Care Cost Increases: Doctors, hospitals, and health insurance companies in California will soon be limited to annual price increases. The 3% cap, approved Wednesday by the Health Care Affordability Board, will be phased in over five years, starting with 3.5% in 2025. Providers who don’t comply could face fines. Read more from AP.

Lawmakers Unveil Bill To Help Arizonans Get Abortions: Arizona abortion providers could practice in California under a new law designed to provide care to women who cross the state line. The bill was introduced early Wednesday, hours before the Arizona House voted to repeal the state’s Civil War-era abortion ban. That bill now heads to Arizona’s Senate. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AZ Mirror.

