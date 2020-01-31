Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

Californians Voice Their Dismay That Americans From Wuhan Were Evacuated To The State As Coronavirus Fears Mount: Californians are expressing incredulity on social media that the U.S. government evacuated a planeload of its Wuhan-based employees and their dependents Wednesday to a military base in the Golden State and plans to release them from isolation after 72 hours. Public health officials have said that the incubation period for the disease is two to 14 days. One unidentified American who was being watched tried to flee the base.

Meanwhile, those looking for surgical masks in Sacramento may have a hard time finding them. At least one supplier in the area is out of stock. The shortage came after the novel coronavirus outbreak first identified in Wuhan, China arrived in the U.S. There have been five confirmed cases so far, with two of them in Southern California. Dr. Stuart Cohen, UC Davis’ Director of Hospital Epidemiology and Infection Control, said it is not necessary for the general public to wear surgical masks in Sacramento. So far, the risk of infection in Northern California is small because there are no confirmed cases or even viable suspected at-risk cases, he said.

Read more from Cathie Anderson and Darrell Smith of the Sacramento Bee, Theodora Yu of the Sacramento Bee, Carolyn Said and Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle, and Dennis L. Taylor of The Mercury News.

What’s Really On California Voters’ Minds? Not Impeachment: Impeachment isn’t the big topic on constituents’ minds in a lot of Sacramento and Central Valley area congressional districts, their congressional representatives say. “In some ways there might be impeachment fatigue from some of the constituents. They seem more interested in talking about policy, drug pricing, infrastructure,” said Rep. Ami Bera of Elk Grove. Read more from David Lightman of the Sacramento Bee.

California Has Counted Its Homeless Population, But Most Everyone Involved Acknowledges The Numbers Are Inaccurate: Hundreds turn out yearly to count the homeless population cross the state, but many of those involved acknowledge that the volunteer-led process significantly underestimates the actual number of people without a safe place to call home. Advocates complain that the federal definition of homelessness is far too narrow — it excludes people who are doubled-up or couch surfing with relatives or friends, or paying for a cheap motel room. Even those living outdoors can be easily missed, especially if law enforcement has recently cleared encampments. Amid all the uncertainties about the accuracy of the count, one thing seems certain: California’s numbers will be big — and weaponized, politically. Read more from Manuela Tobias and Matt Levin of CalMatters.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.